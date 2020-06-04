William (Bill) Hargis Moye
November 22, 1945 - May 30, 2020
William (Bill) Hargis Moye, 74, of Bay City, TX passed away May 30, 2020. He was born November 22, 1945 in Memphis, TN to the late John M. Moye and Juanita Hargis Moye.
Bill grew up in West Helena, AR. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Arkansas. This is where he met his wife, Jean Bezucha. They were married on May 30, 1968; 52 years to the day. After marrying, Bill & Jean lived in Kemmerer, WY; Fayetteville, AR; Baltimore, MD and Richmond, VA as they moved for his career at nuclear power plants. Finally, he settled in Bay City, TX at STP. Here, they raised their two children, met special life-long friends and became very involved with the First United Methodist Church.
Bill was a true Arkansas Razorback fan through and through. He could always be spotted wearing either Razorback Red or a Razorback logo to show his school pride. In addition to ‘Calling those Hogs’, he loved spending time with his family and friends, collecting Lionel trains, and traveling to Walt Disney World and National Parks.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Moye; son, Robert Jason Moye; daughter, Jamie Lawrence and her husband Ryan; and granddaughter, Paige Lawrence.
Graveside services were private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church’s Cookers for Christ at 2300 Avenue H, Bay City, TX 77414. This is an organization that was dear to Bill’s heart.
