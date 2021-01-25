Virginia Ann (Jackson) Ilseng
Virginia Ann (Jackson) Ilseng passed away on January 21, 2021 in Smithville, TX
Virginia was born in 1937 to M.H & Leta Jackson in Vera, TX. She attended school in Vera and after graduation attended Midwestern University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. She was married to Raymond Ilseng on August 19, 1960 in Crowell, TX.
She worked for the Texas Agriculture Extension service in Foard, Comal and Matagorda Counties.
Virginia’s interest in life included being with family and friends and entertaining them at her home, she loved teaching others the crafts that she enjoyed, spending time outdoors in her beautiful yard and creating her arts and crafts projects, especially mosaic.
She is survived by her son, Rodney Ilseng (Tonya) of Spring, TX; sisters, Ree Miller, Janelle Roberts, Peggy Woods, brother, Gary Jackson (Mary), sister in-law, Elaine Jackson; and grandchildren, Dylan Ilseng, Emily Ilseng
She is preceded in death by husband, Raymond Ilseng; parents, M.H & Leta Jackson; siblings, Murval Jay Jackson, Dale Jackson and Joe Jackson; and granddaughter, Layne Ilseng.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.