With profound sadness we announce the passing of Stephanie, our loving and devoted mother, sister, and friend to all whose lives she touched.
Stephanie Chambers Smith left us on March 17, 2022, at the age of 47. She was born February 12, 1975, in Bay City, Texas to Kenneth Chambers and Lydia Ryman, who preceded her in death.
Stephanie was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children Alize Spradley, Kenneth “Bubba” Spradley, Addison Hernandez, and Camille Boone and embraced every moment with them. She also loved her role as Nanie to the many kids that spent so much time with her.
She was a loving, caring, and compassionate friend to many, always looking to serve others.
She is survived by her husband Jerrme “Whoom” Smith, sisters Natasha and Charley Chambers, and nephews Zakylan, Lavondre, Kade, and Waylon.
“Think of her as living on in the hearts of those she touched… for nothing loved is ever lost and she was loved so much!”
Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Word of Life Church in Wadsworth. Memorial Attendees are invited to share lunch with the family following the service at the home of her sister, Charley.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Shaun’s Mortuary 2702 Avenue C Bay City TX 77414.