Barbara Jean McDonald
January 30, 1936 –
December 15, 2021
Barbara Jean McDonald, 85, of Bay City, Texas, passed away at her home on December 15, 2021.
She was born in New Gulf, Texas on January 30, 1936 to the late Mack Albert and Ruth Mick McLeod. Barbara was an avid traveler who visited all seven continents in her lifetime. Even after she could no longer fly, she continued her love of traveling by going on road trips and cruises with her family. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, Eastern Star, and was a member and held several leadership positions in many local organizations. She took a lot of pride in her Scottish heritage and in her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
She is survived by her sons Nate McDonald and wife Sharyl and Brandon McDonald and wife Tammy; her daughters Denney McDonald and Tracey Davidson; her grandsons James McDonald and wife Callie, Bradley Wright, and Preston McDonald; her granddaughters Skye McDonald, Kerensa Turner and husband Calan and Kelsey Davidson; her great grandsons Noah Turner, Alvin Davidson-Odom, Cooper Wright, and Maddox McDonald; her great granddaughters Willow Wright and Memphis McDonald; her brothers Don Mack McLeod and wife Katherine, Larry McLeod and wife Sandy, Doug McLeod and wife Katherine, and Charles McLeod and wife Donna and her brother-in-law, Bryan McDonald, and wife Wilma and many nieces and nephews and friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, J.N. McDonald Jr., her parents, her son Chris McDonald, her grandson N. Neil McDonald Jr., her son-in-law Keith Davidson and her brothers Mickey McLeod and Karl McLeod.
There will be a visitation at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church of Bay City. The funeral service will begin immediately following at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Bay City with Jim Welch officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery on Golden Avenue in Bay City, Texas.
Pallbearers will be James McDonald, Kent McLeod, Keith McLeod, Lance McLeod, Brett McLeod and Coy McDonald. Honorary pallbearers will be Bradley Wright, Preston McDonald, Mack McLeod, Michael McLeod, Craig McDonald, and Keith McDonald.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Sunshine and Rainbows Academy at First United Methodist Church in Bay City.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.