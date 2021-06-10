Theodore Richard Hart
1935 – 2021
Richard was born in Ohio, grew up in Mississippi, graduated from Georgia Tech with a BSME in 1958, then married the love of his life, Peggy Ruth Fanson, later that same year. He worked as a design engineer for the Cummins Engine Co. in Columbus, IN; served 3 1/2 years as a 2nd and 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army at Scofield Barracks, HI, where his daughter, Carol Margaret was born in 1960 and son, Christopher Ned born in 1962, both at Tripler Army Hospital.
In 1966 he began employment with Boeing working for the Saturn V rocket umbilicals team in New Orleans and Kennedy Space Center, Titusville, FL throughout the Saturn V space program’s Moon missions as well as the Skylab missions. In 1974 Boeing transferred his family to WA state and over the next 47 years he lived mostly in Redmond, WA, with a few years in Renton, Bellevue, Oahu HI, and Bay City TX (Peggy’s hometown). Not your typical Boeing design engineer; after space rockets, he rounded out his career there focused on the jet-foil/hydrofoil airboats and energy generating wind-turbines.
After Boeing, he loved volunteering in the community and was greatly appreciated; however, his goal of peacemaking became considerably more difficult these last few retirement years.
Fortunately, Richard has five truly GRAND children and an Amazing eight great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife as well as his younger siblings, David and Patricia. Richard had the most fantastic life – it is too bad hearts do wear out!
There will be no services, just an immediate family gathering. Everyone’s peacemaking efforts will be his memorial.