Thomas Lee Rugeley Jr.
December 15, 1926 - April 17, 2020
Thomas Lee Rugeley Jr., 93, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home in Van Vleck, Texas. He was born December 15, 1926 in Bay City, Texas to Lee and Irma Rugeley.
He was a charter member of the First United Methodist Church in Van Vleck. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Thomas is survived by his children, Leanne (Paul) Sliva, and Trey (Debbie) Rugeley; grandchildren, Walker Rugeley, Faith Rugeley, Cayce Sliva, Ethan Sliva and Ben Meier; two great grandchildren; niece, Janet Miller; nephews, Kim Lewis and Steven Lewis; special longtime friends, Sandy Hubbard and Bud Stewart.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Lewis.
He loved to play dominoes with friends and family. He always took time for children, old people, and animals.
A private graveside service will be held at the Rugeley Family Cemetery on Caney Creek.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Houston Hospice-El Campo for the excellent care and concern shown to us during this time.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.com
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.