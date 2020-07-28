The Rev. Monsignor Gerard Godfrey Cernoch
October 3, 1937 - July 23, 2020
The Rev. Monsignor Gerard Godfrey Cernoch, 82, died July 23, 2020 in Bay City, Texas. He was born October 3, 1937 in San Antonio, Texas, the only child of Bohumil “Jeff” and Willeymae Kainer Cernoch.
His family lived in Weimar, Corpus Christi and Praha, where he started school at St. Mary’s. In 1945, his family returned to Weimar where he attended St. Michael’s School, graduating from 8th grade in 1952. He graduated from St. John’s Seminary High School in 1956 and entered Assumption Seminary in San Antonio.
Monsignor Cernoch was ordained to the priesthood in the Archdiocese of San Antonio on May 28, 1964, by Archbishop Robert E. Lucey.
The following is a timeline of his ministry: 1964, associate pastor of St. Cornelius Church in Karnes City; 1964, associate pastor, St. Philip the Apostle Church in El Campo; 1967, associate pastor, St. Joseph Church in downtown San Antonio; 1970, associate pastor, Our Lady of Grace Church in San Antonio; 1971, associate pastor, St. Philip of Jesus Church in San Antonio; 1973, pastor, St. Robert Bellarmine in El Campo; 1976, pastor, Our Lady Queen of Peace, Kenedy; 1982, pastor, St. Patrick Church, Bloomington; 1986, pastor, St. Anthony in Palacios; 1989, worked as Director of Evangelization at the Diocese of Victoria chancery office; 1990, pastor, Holy Cross, East Bernard; 1996, pastor, Sts. Cyril and Methodius in Shiner; 2002, pastor, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Bay City; He was still serving as pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Bay City when he retired on Nov. 26, 2018.
A vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bay City.
The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Bishop Brendan Cahill as celebrant.
The family will have a private burial.
Because of the ongoing social distancing requirement, seating will be very limited, but the funeral will be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page, according to Father Gabriel Espinosa, pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.