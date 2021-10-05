Knoxye Fay (Pat) Wilbur Boulton Perry, Age 87 of Lake Jackson, TX passed away on October 1, 2021.
Pat was born on June 25, 1934 in Houston, TX to the late Kenneth (Pat) Wilbur and Kathryn Mason Wilbur.
Pat was an active member in her church as she moved to Texarkana, Houston, Sargent and, finally Lake Jackson. She loved to socialize, her craftwork and sewing, and was an excellent painter. She enjoyed being with her extended family fishing, gardening and being outdoors.
Pat was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Boulton, Jr. Sometime later after his death in 1986, she was married once more to Robert (Bob), W. Perry, who passed in 2018.
She was preceded in death by her brothers James (Buddy) Wilbur and Fletcher (Gail) Wilbur and her son in law Edwin Kadera.
She is survived by sisters Beth Kiles and Nelda (Joe) Smith and brother Mike (Chris) Wilbur. Sister-in-law Donnie Wilbur. Her son Kenny (Rhesa) Boulton and daughter Karyn Boulton Kadera. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Pat’s life will be held at Restwood Funeral Home in Clute, TX on Friday, October 15, 5 PM – 8 PM.
Graveside services will be held at Cedarvale Bay City Cemetery, Bay City, TX on Saturday, October 16 at 10 AM, officiated by Kevin Frankum.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Country Village Care and staff for their exceptional care of Mom in her last months. And, also to IPH Hospice at the end.