Helen Ann Ryan
October 15, 1939 - March 22, 2020
Helen Ann Ryan, 80, passed away Sunday night, March 22, 2020.
Ann was born to W.R. “Bill” and Marie Gordon in Bay City, Texas, on October 15, 1939. She married the love of her life Paul E. Ryan on January 28, 1961. She was beloved by her family and active in her community as a member of Main Street. A lifelong resident of Matagorda County, Ann was a fixture at city council meetings and in the pews of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, where she taught Sunday school and volunteered at the Friday breakfasts.
She owned and operated Nanny Goose for many years and was a published author of children’s books and a talented artist. Ann loved her bridge club, her bunco group and the Bay City Black Cats.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her brother, Tommy Gordon; and her sister, Billie Marie Scheel.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Matthes; four daughters, Jennifer Arbuckle, Mary Catherine Ryan, Hilary Bracher and Carrie McGalliard; sons-in-law, Neil Arbuckle, Jimmy Bracher and Alec McGalliard; grandchildren, Courtney and Jason Sones, Brittney and Jason Glenewinkel, Will and Candace Bracher, Jake Bracher, Grant McGalliard, Grace Bracher and Chloe McGalliard; and great-grandchildren, Nicolle Glenewinkel, Jackson Sones, Paul Ryan Sones, Kaylee Glenewinkel, Bode Sones and Brooklyn Hutto.
Services are pending.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bay City Public Library.