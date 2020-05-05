Sharon Marie James
Sharon Marie James, 59, of Pledger, Texas passed away April 30, 2020 in Pledger.
Viewing and guest book registry will be on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City.
Private services with social distancing will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church in New Gulf, Texas, with burial to follow at Union Baptist Cemetery in Pledger.
Survivors include an enormous host of relatives and friends.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.