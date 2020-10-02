Matthew E. Ordoñez Jr.
March 4, 1942 - September 30, 2020
Matthew E. Ordoñez Jr., 78, of Bay City, TX passed away September 30, 2020. He was born March 4, 1942 in Sweeny, TX to the late Matthew V. Ordoñez Sr. and Trinidad Enriquez Ordoñez. He served his country in the United States Army where he was stationed in Fort Hood, TX as a sharpshooter. After the Army he started working as a plumber and continued to work the last few years at The Legacy Campus of Bay City, TX. There, The Legacy became his extended family with many caring individuals he met throughout the years.
Matthew was preceded in death by his wife, Amelia Zepeda Ordoñez; his parents; sister, Helen; brother, Louis; brother-in-law, Quintin Littleton (Candy); and niece, Kaysi Pena.
Survivors include his son, Mathew V. Ordoñez III; sisters, Nica, Blasa, Mary, Janie, Veronica Ordoñez and Candy Littleton; brothers, Paz and wife Mona, Faustino and Pedro Ordoñez; sister-in-law, Christina Ordonez (Louis); and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Monday October 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bay City. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Paz Ordoñez Jr., Louis Ordoñez Jr., Joseph "Bubba" Ordoñez, Jesse Enriquez, Teddy Anzaldua, and Michael "Mikey" Anthony Estrada. Honorary pallbearers are Reggie "Freddy" Matthews Jr., Leticia Littleton, Kieran Omar George Jr., Joyce Lee'Ann Carrera, and Dominick Caden Cantu.
