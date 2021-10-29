Felicitas Josephina Gonzales, 41, of Bay City passed away on October 24, 2021. She was born December 10, 1979, in Wesleco, Texas to Rodolfo and Blanca (Aviles) Aguilera.
Felicitas got her GED and became a CNA at Bay Villa and transferred to the Hospital when it was newly built, she worked there for about 6 years. She was diagnosed in 2015 with R.A (Rheumatoid Arthritis) along with multiple other diseases. She enjoyed making shirts, and she loved everyone. Felicia was a loving wife, a loving mother, daughter and sister. She always said her biggest achievement was her family. Felicia was a happy go lucky person who was so full of life despite how in pain she was but, she still got up and made the best of her day.
She was preceded in death by her godson, Angelo Rodriguez. Survivors include her parents, husband Joe Angel Gonzales, daughter Kristina Gonzales, sons Lauro Jacques, Jr. and Alberto Aguilera, and brother Rodolfo “Rudy” Aguilera, Jr.
The Holy Rosary will be recited at 1:30 pm Monday, November 1, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Funeral Mass will begin at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery. Pallbearers are Rodolfo Aguilera, Sr., Rodolfo Aguilera, Jr., Joe Angel Gonzales, Shay Medina, Alfredo Garcia, and Frank Chavero.