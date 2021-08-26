Thymety Mathews Aug 26, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thymety Mathews– Thymety Mathews, formerly of Pledger, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, in Pledger. Arrangements pending with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas. (979)245-5197 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Texas Thymety Mathews Bay City Duncan Funeral Home Pledger Arrangement Bay City Magazine Today's e-Edition The Bay City Tribune The Bay City Tribune