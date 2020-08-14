Edith May Vernon Henkes
June 9, 1940 - August 11, 2020
Edith May Vernon Henkes, 80, of Wadsworth, TX, passed away
on August 11, 2020 at Harbor Hospice in Houston, TX. She was born June 9, 1940, in Houston, TX, to Alton and Mildred Wingate Vernon.
During the late 50’s and early 60’s she worked as a telephone
operator in Houston, and transferred to Bay City, TX after marrying James Louis Henkes at the age of 18. She stayed home lovingly raising her four sons until the 1990’s when she started working at Matagorda General Hospital as a PBX operator, and then worked or the post office in Wadsworth, TX.
She enjoyed reading and cooking and talking about old times with her family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling and talking
about the places she had been when she was younger.
Edith is survived by her sons, Daniel Ray Henkes, James Louis
Henkes Jr., and Richard Edwin Henkes (Stephanie Henkes); her brother, Alton Vernon; and her grandchildren, Jenna Nicole Henkes, Courtney Lynn Henkes, Dalton Richard Henkes and Selah Lynn Henkes.
She is preceded in death by her father, Alton Edwin Vernon; her mother, Mildred Elmira Wingate Vernon; her son, Vernon Louis Henkes; her step-mother, Etta Ainsworth Vernon; and her step-sister, Pauline DeGeorge.
The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City. Services will follow at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, TX.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.