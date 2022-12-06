Ada Jane Edison Dec 6, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ada Jane Edison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ada Jane EdisonNovember 24, 2022Ada Jane Edison, age 92, of La Marque, Texas formerly of Bay City passed away with family by her side on Thursday, November 24, 2022 Thanksgiving Day.Visitation will be on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Duncan Roberts Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Ave C, Bay City, Texas 77414Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 1208 Ave C, Bay City, Texas 77414 where Rev. L. C. Cunningham is Pastor and Officiator.Online condolence and signing of the guest registry have been made available by visiting our website at www.duncanrobertsfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Texas Bay City Christianity Internet Condolence Signing Funeral Service Registry L. C. Cunningham Bay City Magazine Today's e-Edition The Bay City Tribune The Bay City Tribune