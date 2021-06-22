William (Bill) Bennett
October 15, 1931 - June 22, 2021
William (Bill) Bennett, 89, went to be with his heavenly father and family on June 22, 2021. He was born October 15, 1931 in Galveston, Texas to Earl and Macy Bennett. He graduated from Alvin High School and was a proud Fightin’ Texas Aggie class of '52 and a member of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. He was a U.S. Army veteran and worked for Phillips Pet. Co. for 33 years. In retirement, he was a member of the Coastalaires Barbershop Chorus for over 30 years, enjoyed golf and travelling and building homes with Habitat for Humanity in various locations of the U.S. He was a longtime resident of Bay City and parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church and was a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Macy Bennett; brother, Charles Bennett; sister, Anna Mary Hingle; and son, Thomas Bennett.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Arlene Bennett; son, Steve (Pat) Bennett; daughter, Rita (Ken) Dernehl and daughter, Mary (Gary) Bucek; as well as six grandchildren, including four Fightin’ Texas Aggies; and four great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., Rosary is at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 10 a.m., Monday, June 28, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City, Texas.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.