Ruth Stevens
June 4, 1933 - August 26, 2020
Ruth Stevens, age 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 26, 2020 at her home in Hawkinsville, Texas. She was born June 4, 1933 in Lone Oak County, Arkansas.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Stevens; her sister, Faye Pittman; two daughters, Patti Drachenberg and Mitzi Wiggin; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday August 31, 2020 at her residence followed by a celebration of life service at 10 a.m. and graveside services at Roselawn memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
Please contact family members if you would like directions to the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Northside Chapel and Gideon’s International.
A special thanks to Angel’s Healthcare and the staff of Baylor College of Medicine Thoracic Surgery team who provided her loving care through her recent illness.
