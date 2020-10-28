Reid Wynne Strege
August 6, 1952 - October 22, 2020
Reid Wynne Strege, age 68, of Bay City, Texas passed from this life at his home on October 22, 2020. Reid Wynne Strege was born on August 6, 1952 in Milbank, South Dakota to Robert Strege and Darlene Strege (Bunting).
After graduating from high school in Milbank, South Dakota in 1970 and attending SDSU, he worked in various locations across the U.S. in the redi-mix concrete industry. Reid moved to Texas to work at Champion Concrete Co. at South Texas Nuclear Project in 1976. He later worked for and retired from Phillips Petroleum, Sweeny Complex.
Reid is survived by his daughter, Melody Joy Strege Garrison (Neil) of Prosper, Texas; and three grandchildren, Abigail, Jennica, and Jonathan. He is also survived by his father, Robert Strege; his mother, Darlene Eide; and brother, Steven Strege (Vicki); as well as several nieces and nephews.
Reid was preceded in death by his stepfather, JJ Eide; stepmother; Mary Strege; grandparents; Fred and Elsie Strege and Ted and Clara Bunting; as well as his wife of later years, Delores Castleman Strege.
A private committal service will be held at a later date in Milbank, South Dakota.