Andrea Morales

Andrea “Andy” Morales, 93, of Palacios passed away May 6, 2022. She was born November 30, 1928, in Ganado to Isaac and Manuela Aparicio. She worked in the cafeteria for Palacios Elementary School and was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Andy loved spending time cooking, bak-ing, and sewing. Most importantly, she was happiest spending time with her beloved husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was active in the Catholic Daughters for many years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Paz Morales; children, Sylvia Cartier, Rose Mary Mallia, Kathy Matheny (Kevin), Paz Morales Jr. (Fina), Patty Morales, Margaret Espinosa (Roland), Jo Ann Reyes and Ted Morales (Nina); sister, Antonia “Toni” Garcia; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Father Dan Morales; parents, Isaac and Manuela Aparicio; sis-ters, Isabelle Garcia, Mary Silvas, Rose Aparicio, Janie Gonzalez, and Frances Buentello; and brothers, Pete, Homer, and Bernard Aparicio.
A rosary will be recited at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Palacios on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. followed by her funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Palacios Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: James Cartier, Matthew Cartier, Chris Mallia, Craig Mallia, Michael Morales, Sam Tenorio III, Michael Tenorio, John-Robert Tenorio, John-Roland Espinosa, and Josh Reyes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of the following: