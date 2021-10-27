Vondell G. Torgerson, age 87, of Brownwood, passed away Monday morning at the Oak Ridge Manor Nursing Home.
She was born May 5, 1934, in Bay City, Texas, the daughter of Ed and Elanor (Kretchmer) Gibson. She was raised in the Bay City area and attended school there. After attending some college, she worked in the White House and later for the State Department where she was transferred to Libya to work and be with her husband. She and Jerald Torgerson were married in Libya in 1961. They also formerly lived in Kerrville and New Mexico. She was a very talented artist and especially loved doing needlework. She loved to travel and visit new places. She was a Methodist and had been a resident of Brownwood for the past few months moving from San Antonio.
She is survived by her son, Jim Torgerson and wife Jennie of Rochelle, Texas, a daughter Krista Torgerson of San Antonio, a grandson, Stephen Torgerson, a sister, Priscilla Roberts, niece, Denise Holmes and nephew Benjamin “Bill” Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister and a brother.
Her body will be cremated under the direction of Heritage Funeral Home and per her wishes, no services are planned.
Her services have been entrusted to the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Davis-Morris Chapel and friends and family are encouraged to view the online memorial at www.heritagefuneraltx.com.