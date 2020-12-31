Marilyn Orsak Hollas
December 1, 1937 - December 29, 2020
Marilyn Orsak Hollas, 83, of Bay City, Texas passed away December 29, 2020. She was born December 1, 1937 in Matagorda County to the late George Patrick Orsak and Louise Ann Gurecky, and grew up in El Maton, Texas.
She graduated from Tidehaven High School and St. Mary’s Nursing School in Galveston, Texas. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital and Matagorda General Hospital. She retired after 50 years of nursing. Even after retirement, the hospital family was always special to her and she enjoyed seeing them around town and listening to their stories.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Cledus Hollas; and brothers, Leonard Orsak and George Orsak Jr.
Survivors include daughters, Veronica Dibbern (Dwayne), Celeste Pustka (Mark) and Yvonne Bodenburg; son, Christopher Hollas (Brittany); sisters, Theresa Hluza, Barbara Manna and Jane LaCroix; brother, Tommy Orsak; and grandchildren, Alyssa Dibbern, Haley Hyde (Drew), Zachary Dibbern, Christian Pustka, Aaron Pustka, Ethan Pustka, Justin Bodenburg, Hunter Hollas, Cale Hollas and Cameron Hollas.
Marilyn raised her four children with the help of family and friends including Holy Cross Church and School and the Knights of Columbus. She had a deep love of the Blessed Mother and the Rosary. She was a Charter Member of the Catholic Daughters, KJZT, KJT and the church Altar Society.
Marilyn loved a good laugh and good food with her family and friends. She was involved with her children as a 4-H leader, FFA helper in raising animals and City League baseball. Her ten grandchildren were special to her, and attending their events and sports functions were a highlight in her life.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen Vacek officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City; Texas.