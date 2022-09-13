Brandon Scott Wells
September 1, 1987 –
September 9, 2022
Brandon Scott Wells of Bay City, Texas crossed over from this earth to his heavenly home on Friday September 9, 2022 at the young age of 35. Brandon was born on September 1, 1987 to Tony and Marlene Wells. He grew up in Bay City and Cedar Lane, Texas in a close-knit family and was homeschooled along with his sister, Jennifer.
Brandon attended Wharton County Junior College and Brazosport Junior College and earned certifications as a welder and machinist. He worked at Goe Harley Davidson in Angleton for several years. He spent the past twelve years working at Von Wil Ford in Wharton and Wells Motor Company in Bay City. He had a close working relationship with his dad and enjoyed the challenge of finding solutions to whatever the day’s problems were. He was very gifted at working with his hands on cars, trucks or bikes and enjoyed envisioning how to make them better.
Brandon fell in love with dirt bikes and motorcycles at a young age. He raced BMX bikes as a child and got his first dirt bike when he was ten years old. As a teenager he had the opportunity to use his imagination and build his own skate park in a warehouse that his dad owned. He started collecting cars and trucks when he turned 16 and always loved fast sporty cars and motorcycles. He also enjoyed collecting skateboards, guns and guitars. His favorite pastime was exploring nature parks especially in the Hill County and he was content to spend time hiking in the beautiful state parks contemplating the beauty of God’s creation. He also enjoyed playing fetch with his blue heeler, Tex.
Brandon was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church. He loved Pastor Lane and looked forward to meeting with the men for good food and fellowship around the Word on Monday nights for Men’s Bible Study.
Brandon had the natural ability to find humor in lots of life situations and his fun-loving nature brought much joy and laughter to his family. He enjoyed spending time with his nephew and niece, Levi and Selah, attending T-ball games, and teaching Levi the proper way to blow up fireworks and shoot a BB gun. He was privileged to be a father figure to Anthony Keszler for the past seven years and tried to mentor him in developing a stronger walk with Christ.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Emmitt Donald Wells and Fred Popp, and his uncles, Russell and Randy Popp. He is survived by his parents Tony and Marlene Wells, his sister Jennifer Warren and husband Nathan, his nephew and niece Levi and Selah Warren, stepson Anthony Keszler, his grandmothers Bertha Wells and Frances Sula and husband, Edward Sula, and multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service honoring Brandon’s life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 11 a.m.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.