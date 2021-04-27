Mittie Merle Burditt
September 7, 1940 - April 24, 2021
Mittie Merle Burditt, 80, of Bay City, Texas passed away April 24, 2021. She was born September 7, 1940, in Houston, Texas. Known as “Onie” to many relatives, she could make a mean banana bread and loved to make afghans for all of her family and friends. She never failed to send a birthday card to everyone she knew!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Dean Peabody and Marion Katherine Hanson Peabody; and her son, Joseph Timothy Ros.
Mittie is survived by her daughter, Regina Katherine Densmore; her sons, Justus Densmore and his wife, Madison, and Paxton Densmore; and her daughter-in-law, Ashley Ros, and her children, Garrett Ros, Grayson Ros, Gaven Ros and Aubrey Ros. She is also survived by sisters, Patsy Orrick and Sina Cobern; and brother, Pat Peabody, and their spouses; several nephews and nieces; and honorary granddaughter, Christina Jackson.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Justus Densmore, Paxton Densmore, Garrett Ros, Grayson Ros, Gaven Ros, Brent Taylor, and Curt Kjergaard.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her life can donate to the VVISD Education Foundation for the Joe Ros Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements with Taylor Bros Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.