Lucia M. Lozano
September 16, 1928 - October 6, 2020
Lucia M. Lozano, 92, of Bay City, Texas passed away October 6, 2020. She was born September 16, 1928 in Berwind, Colorado. She was the last survivor of 12 children to the late Hermenegildo and Isabel O'Campo Barron
She was a long-time faithful member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Her husband, Paul Lozano Sr. preceded her in death on April 6, 2009. She is survived by her children, Mary Isabel Lozano, Joe A. Lozano, Pete Lozano (Debbie), Guadalupe Lozano (Veronica), Paul Lozano Jr. (Sendy), Martha Sharpe (Christopher), Dolores Schurtz (Joel), Rachel Huerta (Raul Jr.) Vincente Gonzalez (Helen) and Lucy Lozano Woodward (Paul). Mom was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m., Monday, October 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. with Fr. Gabriel Espinosa officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jose H. Lozano, Keenan Sharpe, Joel Schurtz Jr., Noel Lozano, Daniel Sharpe and Ramiro Martinez Jr.
