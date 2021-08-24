Ronald Gene Hyde
July 21, 1947 – August 22, 2021
Ronald Gene Hyde passed away on August 22, 2021, at his home in Van Vleck surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren. Known as Ronnie or Ron to many, he was born on July 21, 1947, in Orland, California to Jack and Virginia Hyde. The second of six children, his family lived in California, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Iowa before settling in Groves, Texas where he met his wife of 49 years, Lucia. He managed two Pizza Inn restaurants in Louisiana while attending McNeese State University where he received his bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Ronnie was first and foremost a family man. In 1982, he and Lucia moved to Bay City where they raised their five children. They shared many summer family vacations driving coast to coast. He was known to include his love of history, Native American culture and western movies into family vacations, which led to many stops at any and every historical site and marker he could find along the way – even if it was a few (or many) miles out of the way.
His life was guided by faith, compassion and humor. He was an active member of Nichols Street Church of Christ, and his children fondly remember his days of driving the Joy Bus to pick up kids around town for Sunday church service. Ronnie was known to welcome people into his home when they needed a meal or a place to stay while going through difficult times. He lent an ear and shoulder to lean on to everyone and was not shy in offering bits of wisdom and advice. He became known as Brother Ron or Big R to his children’s friends.
Ron shared his time and accounting talent with his church, BayCel Federal Credit Union and the local school district. Being of service to others was a way of life for him.
Ron retired from South Texas Project where he worked in financial services. In his later years, he enjoyed being Poppy to his grandchildren and traveling the world with his wife. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed spending time in his meticulously organized shop building things for his family, friends and anyone who asked. His youngest grandchild often says, “Poppy is the best builder in the world.”
The impact he had on everyone he met and the memories he created for his family are his legacy.
He is preceded in death by parents, Jack and Virginia Hyde, brother Philip Hyde and sister Pamela Kingston.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Lucia; children: Julie Hyde of Bay City, Stephanie Hyde Novicke and Keith of Sealy, Jerad Hyde of Palacios, Christopher Hyde and Sarah of Lago Vista, and Gena Hyde of Houston; six grandchildren: Rylee Novicke, Reece Novicke, Reghan Novicke, Brookelyn Hyde, Axel Hyde and Zoe Hyde; siblings Jerry Hyde and Liz, David Hyde and Jennifer, Cindy Hyde and Debbie and Randy Hyde and Matthew; his aunt Betty Allen and many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the wonderful health care teams at: UT Physicians and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, especially Drs. Hsu and Amsbaugh and staff member Flor; Brazosport Cancer Center, especially Dr. Draksharam and staff; Dr. Liberoni; Encompass Home Health; and Houston Hospice. They provided great care for Ronnie and support to his loved ones while he battled brain cancer.
We welcome you to visit with the family on Saturday, August 28 at 11 a.m. with a memorial service starting at Noon at Nichols Street Church of Christ, 1200 Nichols Ave, Bay City, TX 77414.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Harvest House Capital Campaign. Donations can be mailed to Harvest House in care of Nichols Street Church of Christ 1200 Nichols Ave, Bay City, TX 77414, or online at nicholsstreet.org and note in honor of Ronald Hyde.
Honorary pallbearers are Keith Novicke, Jerad Hyde, Chris Hyde, Reece Novicke and Axel Hyde.
We respectfully request that attendees wear masks during the visitation and memorial service.