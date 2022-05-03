James Harold Smith Sr., 70, of Bay City, Texas passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022. James was born November 29, 1951, to William Bill Smith Sr. and Willie Mae Perry Smith. James was the youngest of five children. His father was a master electrician, philanthropist, and Civil Rights activist in Bay City. James along with his siblings (William, Edward, Grace, and Nelson) were taught at an early age to be active in church and community activities and to reach out to others with love and care. These were lessons he never forgot, they formed who he was.
After graduating from Bay City High School in 1970, James would go on to serve as an exemplary master electrician throughout his work years for DOW Chemical, STP, and Smith Electric. He devoted time to youth sports in specific Little League baseball. Those who knew James will remember him for his insanely funny humor that would brighten the gloomiest day and his love for playing his music loud and proud. He loved the Lord and played an instrumental role in the life of many. James loved to talk politics, sports, and the doings of his kids and grandkids.
James was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Black parents, brothers Edward Smith Sr. and Nelson Smith, and sister Grace Thompson. To cherish his memory, he leaves behind his children: James H. Smith Jr. Shaquana, Latoyya Smith, Krystal Polk, Nicholas Smith, and Demetra Smith; grandchildren: Ebony Smith, Brittney Smith, James H. Smith III, Jacey Smith, and Janiya Grier. James will be truly missed by his nieces, nephews, great nephews, great nieces, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Bay City, TX. Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor L.C. Cunningham officiating. Interment will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City, TX.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakesidemfh.com, on behalf of the Smith family.