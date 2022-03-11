Patricia Barnett

Patricia Liane Barnett was born to Milton C. Hillman and Minerva J. (Polly) Hill on May 15, 1956. She was a resident of Bay City, Texas as a young girl and graduated from Bay City High School in 1974. In her youth, she was an active member of First Baptist Church of Bay City, where she sang in the choir and participated in various youth organizations as well as their girls’ softball league.
On June 30, 1974, she married her best friend and life-long sidekick, David Barnett. Together, the two of them raised a beautiful family to include 1 son, 3 daughters and later, 2 grandchildren. She and David raised their four wonderful children, instilling in them a love of Christ, an appreciation of family and a zest for finding the humor in all things.
Throughout her life, Pat demonstrated an enormous love of nature and all living things. Her special love of animals could be seen as she fostered and cared for countless pets. She was extremely bright and mastered a variety of skills, which were seen in the intricate fabric of her life and in the care of her family. Whether sewing clothes for children, growing vegetables in her garden, playing the guitar, or singing in a child’s wedding, her love of life’s simple pleasures, and of family was evident to all who knew her. She was a person who found true delight in the simplest elements of life. That love of life and appreciation for the simple things has become her legacy, as it can be seen in the humor and zeal now demonstrated by her children and grandchildren. Perhaps what made her most beautiful to those who loved her was the courage and audacity to believe in good, no matter what came her way.
Pat leaves behind a beautiful family that is a testament to her spirit and the determination with which she faced life. Standing tall in the grace with which she branded them are: Her husband and lifelong best friend, David W. Barnett of El Campo, her son Adam C. Barnett (Katerina); Daughters, Rachel A. Schulz (Brent), Heather C. Barnett, and Erynn G. Barnett, two grandchildren, Wesley and Caiden Schulz, as well as sisters Robin B Kellogg (Woodrow) and Kim T. Hays. Her extended family includes numerous, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A celebration of life was held at Wheeler Funeral Home on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 3 p.m., with a personal hour of gathering and visitation that began at 2 p.m. We all celebrated the gifts and blessings that she brought to our lives.