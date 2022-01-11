Carol Lamnek
December 11, 1925 –
January 8, 2022
Carol Elizabeth Howland Lamnek, 96, of Bellaire and Sweeny, Texas, died January 8, 2022. She was born December 11, 1925, to Ren Howland and Nellie Eulav (Dail) Howland in Rio Hondo, Texas.
Carol was born into a farming family and at an early age learned the value of teamwork and trust. With four siblings, everyone had their specific tasks and filled in for others when needed. She often told the story that when her brother Lester joined the Army in WWII, she took over the cow milking job. Carol graduated from Rio Hondo High School in 1943. She then moved to Harlingen and lived with her Aunt Ellen and became a telephone operator. After the war ended, she met future husband Carl and were married in 1947.
Carol always had a kind and caring spirit for people and animals. Not only did she care for and raise three children, she also cared for her mother-in-law, Anna Laura Lamnek, and her own mother, Nellie Howland, in their respective final years of life. She played endless games of go fish with her grandchildren and also taught them how to catch an actual fish. She enjoyed friendships everywhere she lived.
She was a wonderful seamstress and upholsterer. She gardened and canned, and baked the tastiest cinnamon rolls! She travelled to many American states, both camping and later in life in a good bit more luxury. Her life was full. Her heart was kind. She was a much beloved soul who will remain in our hearts forever.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 71 years, Carl Lamnek Jr.; daughter Re-becca Lamnek Wilbanks; brothers Donald, Dail, and Lester, and sister Pearl (Howland) Dack. She is survived by daughter, Suzanna Foote and her husband Ray; son Carl Thomas “Tommy” Lamnek and his wife Joan; four grandchildren, Sarah Foote Cameron and her husband Ian, Sam Foote, Philip Lamnek and his wife Sarah, and Travis Lamnek and his wife Brooke; nine great grandchildren Anthony Foote (Sam), Caius, Solana, Eliorah, Rhys and Bowen Lamnek (Philip and Sarah) and Taylor, Tyler and Tanner Lamnek (Travis and Brooke).
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Swee-ny, Texas. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m., with interment to follow at Sweeny Cemetery. Following will be refreshments at the Methodist Church fellowship Hall.
