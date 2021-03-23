Geraldine Anderson
August 14, 1937 – March 21, 2021
Geraldine Anderson, 83, of Bay City, Texas, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was born August 14, 1937 in Moulton, Texas to the late William Franklin Zimmerman and Emelie Anna Filipp.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Emelie Zimmerman; and son, Bruce Anderson.
She is survived by her husband, Karl J. Anderson; daughter, Karla Anderson Kubeczka; sons, Chris Anderson and Leif Anderson; six grandsons; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; and three great-granddaughters.
Funeral Services for Geraldine will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas. Interment will follow.
Pallbearers for Mrs. Anderson will be Ian Anderson, Max Anderson, Leif Anderson Jr., Lucas Anderson, Logan Anderson, and Dayne Ledwig.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
