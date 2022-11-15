Conception Ramos Petrucha, aka “Aunt Connie” gained the enjoyment of heaven on November 14, 2022. She was born December 16, 1937 in Glen Flora, Texas. She was raised by her paternal Grandmother and Aunts. She never shied away from work. She worked in the cotton and corn fields, drove trucks to the Gin and helped out families as their nanny. She also worked in the hospital, taking care of her soon to be mother-in-law.
On October 18, 1969 she married Thomas Joseph Petrucha. With that union, she became a rice farmer, cattle rancher and restaurant working wife.
They were blessed on February 2, 1977 with their daughter, Eileen. Connie lost the love of her life on April 12, 1990 and remained living in Schulenburg, TX while putting Eileen through college and supporting her on her adventures. She and Eileen worked together to keep the farmland rented, producing and continued raising cattle.
In early 2022 Connie moved back to Wadsworth to be close to her brother, Enrique “Soni” Ramos and daughter. She is now watching over us, dancing and hunting with her husband and meeting her mother.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. with Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating. She will be laid to rest at St. Francisville Cemetery near Wadsworth.
The family wishes to express their heart-felt gratitude to the staff of Angel’s Care Hospice for their support during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the St. Francisville Cemetery; PO Box 295; Wadsworth, TX 77483.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.