Alfred Marion “Buck” Burkett
February 21, 1927 – November 5, 2020
On Thursday, November 5, 2020, Alfred Marion “Buck” Burkett, loving husband, and father of three children, passed away at the age of 93.
Buck was born in Sour Lake, TX on February 21, 1927. He was a member of the Palacios, TX community, and the First Baptist Church, for approaching 75 years.
Buck enjoyed a loving marriage of 67 years to his Dorothy. Their family grew from three children to five grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. In his life Buck was a WWII Veteran serving in the Occupation of Japan, a cowboy who loved to work cattle and ride horses, and he had a successful career of over 40 years with Sun Oil Company.
Buck was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; and their son Alfred Jr.
He is survived by daughter, Cynthia; and son Jeffrey.
He will be missed dearly.
Visitation will begin 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at First Baptist Church Palacios TX, followed by funeral services at 10 am. Interment will follow at Hawley Cemetery in Blessing, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the church in his memory.
Online condolences may be share with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home, Palacios, TX; 361-972-2012.