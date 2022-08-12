Our beloved Theresa L. Brady passed away on July the 18, 2022, just a week away from her 89th birthday on July the 25th. Born in Matagorda County in 1933 to Margaret Gilmore, Theresa was raised with doting grandparents and many adoring cousins. Her best friends from Bay City Highschool, Teddy and Carol, remained her close friends for life, a testimony to how much Theresa cherished friendship. She could often be caught in good company dancing as mariachis serenaded her at any Mexican restaurant between Houston and San Miguel, Mexico. Theresa was married to James Campbell Brady, also of Bay City; he showered her with flowers and gifts throughout their 51 years together. Theresa managed the family business for 16 years after James passed away, including the recovery from hurricanes Ike and Harvey. Theresa is survived by her two daughters, Margaret and Martha, as well as Margaret’s children, Catherine and Elizabeth, and their children. Her great grandchildren, Leif and Matilda, were especially delighted in giving their great grandmother boxes of chocolates. To say that Theresa loved chocolate would be an understatement. She’d say, “What’s in that pretty box? Oh! It’s chocolate. Let’s just all try one little piece.” A 30-piece chocolate arrangement would be gone in a few minutes with all involved snuggled together giggling. We are especially grateful to Ms. Diana Holmes and Ms. Peggy Brooks for their compassion and care during the last years of Theresa’s life. A memorial service is planned for 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the chapel of First United Methodist Church in Bay City. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Galveston Island ASPCA (or other charity of your choice) in Theresa’s honor.