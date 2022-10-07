David Daniel O’Rear, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Born on January 17, 1946, in Bay City, to the late H.D. and Margaret O’Rear, he grew up in Bucks Bayou and settled in Van Vleck.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda; two sons, Michael (Christa) and Christopher (Vicki); his granddaughter Eden; and two sisters, Donna George, and Diane (Jimmy) Rieger.
David was drafted into the Army in 1966 and sent to Vietnam, where he earned two Purple Hearts. David was a true outdoorsman. He and Linda planned their lives so that they could retire very early, and for many years they travelled to destinations around the country, often to national parks, preferably to sites near water, but always to places where their dogs were welcome. Early on, there were annual hunting trips. To the end of his life, he loved fishing and gardening. He was an expert fisherman, and his gardens were famously outsized, so that there was always plenty to share with family and friends.
The family will receive friends and relatives for visitation at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Van Vleck. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. with Reverend William Murphree officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. Military Honors will be given by the VFW Post 2438 of Bay City.
Friends are invited to return to the church after the cemetery for a reception.