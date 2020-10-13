Christi Joe Uher
March 3, 1964 - October 11, 2020
Christi Joe Uher, 56, passed away October 11, 2020. She was born March 3, 1964 to D. R. “Tom” Uher and Ann Hagaman Uher.
She was a 1982 graduate of Bay City High School and attended Alvin Community College studying Court Reporting.
She was preceded in death by her father, D. R. “Tom” Uher; and her sister, Catherine Ann Uher.
Survivors include her mother, Ann Hagaman Uher; her son, Christopher Joseph Uher; aunts and uncles, Barbara & Bill Kristinik, and Myrna & Jimmy Hubbard; cousin, Jay Hubbard; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City, Texas.