Raymond Deward Cox
December 10, 1936 - December 30, 2020
Captain Raymond Deward Cox, 84, of Matagorda, Texas passed away on December 30, 2020. He was born in New Gulf, Texas on December 10, 1936. His parents were Newman Deward Cox and Alyne Raymond Cox.
He owned Matagorda Charter Boats and was a professional fishing guide for over 50 years. He had many charters of happy fishing groups who came home with their limits! Raymond never met a stranger and everyone was a friend. He will be dearly missed by family and friends!
He is survived by his wife, Julianne Cox; sister, Judy Cox of Pearland; son, Jon R. Cox; grandsons, Thomas Cox (Megan) and David Cox (Tatiana); great grandchildren, Emily, Hailey and Hunter Cox; a very special niece, Nicole Goodale (Scott); great niece, "Sicily"; great nephew, "Dominic", whom he was teaching his fishing skills to the last four summers! Raymond said he was a natural; cousins, George Deshotels (Mary Ann) and Annette Eicke and their children; and brothers-in-law, Robert Baxter and Clancy Baxter (Kelli). He will also be dearly missed by his dog Peppa!
A memorial service will be at later date.