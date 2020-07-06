Arthur Monroe Smith
February 10, 1949 - June 30, 2020
A public viewing for Arthur Monroe Smith, 71, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Bay City, Texas, will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Duncan~Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 Avenue C, Bay City, Texas 77414.
A private Graveside Service for the family of Arthur Smith will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Smith Family Cemetery in Cedar Lake, Texas.
Arthur lovingly known by his family as “Puncho” and “Big Easy” to his coworkers was born to Matthew Smith Sr. and Evangie Merchant Smith in Manvel, Texas on February 10, 1949 and he passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Houston. He was the 5th of 15 children.
Arthur had a loving relationship with Sandra Manley who was his companion, confidant and friend. She lovingly remained by his side until he made his life transition.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Peggy Knowles, Alma Spiller and Matthew Smith Jr.
He will be lovingly missed by his siblings, Elnora Moore, Roosevelt Smith, Jessie Brooks, Nancy Harmon (Kenny), Grace King, Purvis Smith, Elma Allen, William Smith (Jerilyn), Patricia Williams (Gregory), Sharon Williams, Kennetha Tolbert (Henry); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services lovingly fulfilled by Duncan~ Roberts Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas.
