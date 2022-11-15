Mark Steven Graham

Mark was born on March 13, 1950, in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from Bay City High School in 1968 and attended Southwest Texas State. He was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) Fraternity. Upon graduation, he worked in the Texas State Capitol and later became the youngest City Manager in the state when he accepted his role as City Manager of Port Aransas, Texas. He loved the coast, surfing, and playing the guitar, but traded in his surfboard for cowboy boots when he headed to Snyder, Texas, to take on the General Manager role of Ellis Production and Lem Operating in the oil field. He was in that role for close to 25 years while raising his daughter in west Texas. Mark was an avid pilot and loved flying more than anything. He also enjoyed cutting horses and being surrounded by open land. His grandsons brought him great joy these last ten years. Once he was diagnosed with dementia, he was moved to Saint Louis to be taken care of by his daughter and her family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Pauline Graham of Bay City, Texas. He is survived by his daughter, Whitney Lorenz, her husband, Josh, and two grandsons, Eli and Max, of Saint Louis, MO. He has a brother Bernard Graham, a nephew Bruce Graham and his wife, Brenda, and their son Jack of Bay City, as well as a niece Lori McShea and her husband, Larry, and her sons, Bryan and Scott of Murrysville, Pennsylvania and Eric McCray of Bay City, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at The Welch Ranch, 3802 Bethel Road, Weatherford, Texas from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Angel Flight “People Flying People in Need” at Angel Flight, Inc, 12345 E. Skelly Drive, Tulsa, OK 74128