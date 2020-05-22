Buna Wright Patterson
August 24, 1922 - May 19, 2020
Buna Wright Patterson, age 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born on August 24, 1922, in Lindale, Texas, to the late Hiram and Eppie Oglesby Wright, and was one of 17 children. She married George Patterson in 1946 and her family moved to Bay City in 1955.
She dedicated her life to her faith, family, and service. She was active in many Bay City civic, youth, and church activities over the years. In any activity where her children were involved, she was their biggest cheerleader. She was a homemaker when her children were young, pouring her time into their activities, including schools, church, President of PTAs and Little League Auxiliary, superintendent of the infant nursery at church, Matagorda County Aggies Mother’s Club, and both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Buna was named Bay City’s Outstanding Lady Citizen of the Year in 1968, evidence of her generous heart and willingness to give her time and talent. She was also widely recognized as one of the best cooks in the entire area and had a reputation as a great bowler with several 300 games.
Buna began working as the deli manager at Stanley’s Food Markets in 1973 and worked for 17 years until retirement. She was a Pink Lady with MRMC Auxiliary where she completed over 12,000+ hours of service. She started and volunteered at the Legacy Beauty Shop for over 20 years and was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Bay City since 1955. She was an avid sports fan, especially loved her Texas Aggies, and was even named an honorary member of the Texas A&M Singing Cadets.
Above all else, Buna will be remembered as a loving Mimi to her family, friends, and all who knew her. Mimi was strong, loving, and always gave you her honest opinion. She showered her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with love, hugs, and more cakes, pies, and cookies than they could ever eat. Mimi was special to all. She was our Mimi!
Buna was a woman with many talents and was always willing to lead or give a helping hand. One of her many sayings to us was, “You can always find time to do the things you really want to do.” Her family followed her lead in this belief and looked for frequent opportunities to spend time together and with her. Her legacy is rooted in her faith in God, her unwavering strength, and her deep love for her family.
In addition to her parents; she was also preceded in death by her husband, George Patterson; five brothers; and nine sisters.
She is survived by one brother, Alton Wright; one sister, Dee Parker; son, Glen Patterson (Debbie); daughter, Dorothy Preisler (James); daughter, Linda Ash (James); son, James Patterson (Cathy); grandchildren, Kristen Patterson, Stephanie Perez (Sergio), Jim Patterson, Amanda Candler (David), Michael Preisler (Katy), Zack Patterson, Stephen Williamson, Bradley Williamson, Austin Williamson, and Carmel Williamson; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the neighbors, friends, and caregivers who supported and loved her. They were all very special people to her.
A visitation for Buna will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bay City, Texas. The Celebration of Life will be held immediately following at 12 p.m. The service will be officiated by Pastor Mike Zimmerman.
Pallbearers will be Jim Patterson, Michael Preisler, Zack Patterson, Sergio Perez, David Candler, Stephen Williamson, Bradley Williamson, Austin Williamson, and Austin Padilla.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Preisler, James Ash, and Tom Hudgins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Bay City or the MRMC Auxiliary.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.