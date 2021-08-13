Arnold Joseph Hebert, Jr.
Arnold Joseph "AJ" Hebert, Jr., 83, a life-long resident of Palacios, Texas, went to live with his heavenly Father July 11, 2021. After serving in Germany as an Air Force military police officer AJ and his wife, Patricia, established and nurtured a thriving farm where they raised their family and lived for fifty years. After retiring from farming he spent twenty-five years working in security at the South Texas Nuclear Plant, retiring a second time as the range master in 2008. AJ is survived by his wife of sixty years, Patricia June Williams Hebert, his daughters Vanessa Rupe and Family of Bay City, Texas and Valerie Hodges and Family of Mesa, Arizona, sister Barbara Hebert Junek of El Campo, TX and brother Shelton Lee Hebert, Sr. of Victoria, TX, brother-in-law Lonnie Williams and wife Brenda of Caldwell, TX, and sister-in-law Martha Philp of Freeport, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold Joseph Hebert, Sr. and Mattie Dee Whitley Hebert and sister Joy Elaine Hebert King.