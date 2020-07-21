Henry Green Jr.
March 6, 1930 – July 17, 2020
Henry Green Jr., 90, of Bay city, Texas passed away on July 17, 2020 in Bay City.
He was born in New Gulf, Texas on March 6, 1930 to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Green Sr.
Viewing and guest book registry will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Jesus Free Will Holy Temple Church in Bay City.
Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City.
Survivors include a host of relatives and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family by fax at 979-245-1537.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.