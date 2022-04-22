Arley Harold Boles was born in Shelbyville, Texas on September 6, 1929, to Buford and Vada Boles. He passed away on April 11, 2022, in Boerne, Texas, at the age of 92.
He is survived by his children, Arleen Boles Wobser and husband Michael, and Brian Boles and wife, Sherry. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and his sisters, Merline McCoy and husband Brady, and Linda Groustra.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Beverly Chelette Boles, and his daughter, Lisa Boles Vickrey.
Harold spent most of his youth in Port Arthur, Texas. After a tour in the Air Force, he was employed by Dupont in Orange, Texas. In 1983, Arley moved to Bay City, Texas to work at the Matagorda plant.
In Bay City, Harold was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Harold had a deep and abiding faith that sustained him throughout his life. He enjoyed building and flying radio-controlled airplanes, fishing, bird watching, camping and spending time with his family. He was a good and kind man.
Graveside services will be held on May 7, 2022, 11:00am at Oak Bluff Memorial in Port Neches, Texas.
To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of Bob’s life, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.