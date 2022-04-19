Eloina Huerta 

Eloina (Ellie) Huerta, 56 of Pledger, Texas area passed away on Sunday April 17, 2022, in Houston, TX. She was born on May 12, 1965, in Reynosa, Mexico to parents Anastacio Flores Padron and Ofelia Marroquin Padron.
Eloina attended Bay City High School. She was the president of the lady’s department at the Rose of Sharon Church in Van Vleck, TX. She worked as a painter at STP for Canon Sline for several years and then worked as an instructor for Job Corp in Arkansas. Eloina was the owner of Snow Bunny Cones taking much pride in getting to know her customers spreading the word of God with all who came to enjoy her cooking. Eloina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend to all. She enjoyed the beach, family gatherings, and spreading the word of God. Eloina will forever be remembered as a loving mother to all.
She is survived by her husband Martin Huerta, children Martin Smiley Huerta and wife Mary Jo, daughter Ashely Vasthi Stark and husband Richard Stark, Macie Morales and Madison Cervantes. Siblings Rito Padron, Raymond Padron, Santos Padron, Maria Padron, Graciela Padron, Everardo Padron, Orfelinda Mendez. Grandchildren Joseph, Meredith, Drake, Caden, Kaylee, Aubrey, Alexander, Jenna, Erika, and Westin. She is preceded in death by son Jacob Huerta, father Anastacio Flores Padron, Mother Ofelia Marroquin Padron.
Funeral Services and viewing will be on Thursday April 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. Funeral service will be held at the Rose of Sharon Church in Van Vleck, TX. Serving as pallbearers will be Martin Smiley Huerta, Richard Stark, Ernie Tabares, Joey Moreno, Raymond Padron Jr., Alonzo Gonzales. Honorary Pallbearers Johnny Moreno, Caden Huerta, Alexander Huerta, Drake Huerta, Westin Stark, and Joseph Gonzales.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.