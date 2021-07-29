Anthony Lynn Klehm
December 22, 1989 - July 25, 2021
Anthony is survived by his wife, Lesa; his children, Zoey, Kyle, Dalylah, and Avery; his momma, Patti (Taft); sisters, Samantha (Vinnie), KayLee and MaKayla; his bonus parents Mike and Myra; all of his adopted brothers and sisters (too many to list) and his three grandmothers, Sharon, Linda, and Kathy. Anthony also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and friends.
All those who knew Anthony knew he loved the outdoors, whether it be fishing, mudding, or working in his shop. He adored his children and his family and loved going to family events, but we all know he hated drama.
Anthony wished to be cremated and was an organ donor. There will be no services. The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.