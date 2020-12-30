Jerome Keith Waddy
August 29, 1963 - December 18, 2020
Jerome Keith Waddy, 57, of Pledger, Texas passed away on December 18, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automotive accident near Boling Texas. He was born on August 29, 1963 in Bay City, Texas, a son of Robert James Waddy and Vera Mae Williams Waddy.
Jerome was raised in the Pledger area and graduated from Boling High School. He worked for Dorsett Concrete for many years and at Zarsky Lumber in Wharton, Texas. Jerome enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ursula Autrey; and brother, Robert Waddy III.
Jerome is survived by his daughter, Brittnie Waddy of Pledger; son, Jarrell Waddy-Taylor of Freeport; very special lady in his life, Jada Perry of Bay City; sister, Carolyn Waddy of Pledger; brothers, Carlton Waddy of Wharton, Ronald Waddy of San Antonio, Anthony Waddy of Pledger, and Dietrich Waddy of Pledger; grandchildren, Jaycob Owens, Aaliyah Waddy, Adrianna Waddy, Brianna Autrey, Kenneth Moore Jr., and Saniyah Autrey.
Visitation will be held on January 2, 2021 from 12 noon until 1 pm. The funeral service will be held privately by the family.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, Wharton, Texas.
