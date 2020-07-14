Salvador L. Morales
November 9, 1933 - July 10, 2020
Salvador L. Morales, born in Cuero, Texas, November 9, 1933, to the late Mateo Morales and Rafela Lopez-Morales went to be with our Lord and Savior July 10, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Solia Elizalde-Morales; his parents, Mateo and Rafela Morales; sister, Sara Garza; and twin brother, Amador.
He is survived by sister, Joyce Flores and husband Thomas; brother, Mateo Jr. Morales; son, Abel; daughter, Katy and husband Frank Morales; daughter, Grace and husband Raymond Gonzalez; son, Michael and wife Lisa Morales; and sons, Roland and Martin; grandchildren Sean, Trey, Keith, Michael Ryan, Valerie, Kristi, Phillip, Levi, Lance, Matthew and Garrett; and eleven great grandchildren.
Salvador was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Bay City, Texas, and proudly served as usher and patrolled CCD classes for many years. He was a lifetime member of the G.I. Forum as well as the Knights of Columbus. Salvador also served for over 20 years on the housing authority board with lifetime friend Lamar Evans.
A private service will be held for immediate family only at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas on the 15th of July with Fr. Gabriel Espinoza of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church officiating.
Pallbearers are his Grandchildren.
A special thanks to his caregivers, Rachael Torres, Mary C. Garcia, Dr. Fabricio Zuniga, Lizetle and Rosie of A-Med Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Salvador’s name to Our Lady of Guadalupe’s building fund, Bay City, Texas.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.