Billy Wayne Thompson
May 6, 1959 – March 8, 2021
Billy Wayne Thompson, 61, of Bay City, Texas passed away March 8, 2021. He was born May 6, 1959 to Billy Joe Thompson and Brenda Darlene Blaylock Thompson.
He was a Welder by trade but had many talents. He loved the outdoors, grew up hunting, and fishing. The fishing stories and his adventures he would tell, would make you laugh. This is not a Goodbye, but a See ya later!
He is survived by his wife, Karen Kay Huebner Thompson; parents, Billy Joe and Brenda Thompson; daughters, Jamie Thompson and Taylor Thompson; son, Jason Thompson; sisters, Tina Hernandez (Charlie) and Diana Essex (Rick); brother, Weldon Ray Thompson; and grandchildren, Jaziaha Williams, Keyon Thomas, Keaston Williams, Kenzley Williams, Kashton Williams, and Tayton Thompson.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas with Chris Webber officiating.
Pallbearers will be Weldon Thompson, Jason Thompson, Joshua Coombs, Charles Coombs IV, Bart McDonald, and Michael McClure. The cremated remains of Billy’s best sidekick and “Furkid” Jake will be laid to rest with him.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas.