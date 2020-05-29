John J. (Kenny) Valdez Jr.
August 7, 1941 - May 27, 2020
John J. (Kenny) Valdez Jr., 78, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born in Bay City, Texas, on August 7, 1941, the second son of John J. Valdez Sr. and Julia Rodriguez Valdez.
He received his early sacraments at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, and he was married at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Kenny worked in construction until going to work as a lineman for 26 years at Central Power & Light. He coached his daughter’s youth softball team for two years. Later, he sponsored and coached the American GI Forum Women’s Softball Team, which traveled the surrounding areas and the Valley. He, along with his friend Greg Cortez, coached men’s softball teams locally, in particular, the boys’ youth team sponsored by Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. He was a long-time fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Kenny retired from CP&L and he opened and operated the Dos Caminos Bar until 2014 when his declining health forced his total retirement.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 60 years, Julia Trevino Valdez; his granddaughter, Jessica Melchor; grandson, Jonathan Lopez; great-grandchildren, Mark Garza, Leigha Melchor, Joel, Joey and Jackie Lopez; great-great granddaughter, Jackie Garza; brother, Lupe Valdez (Rocio Vieyra); sisters, Corrina Cortez (David) and Mary Rose Cox (Roger); sister-in-law, Guadalupe (Tony) Saldana; brothers-in-law, Tony and Abel Trevino, Erasto Paniagua, Rogelio Lopez; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Jacqueline Valdez; his parents; step-mother, Angelita Valdez; brothers, Jesse Sr. and Lorenzo Valdez Sr.; and sisters, Mary Guajardo, Helen Paniagua and Angie Lopez.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers are Mark Garza, Joel Lopez, Jerry Guajardo, Jimmie S. Valdez, Lupe Valdez, Roger Cox Jr., David Valdez, Jaime Lopez, Joe and Paul Garay, Amado, Jose P., Rodney and Steve Trevino, Marion and Brett Garcia, Jose Luis Saldana, Joe Guajardo Jr. and Erasto Paniagua Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Building Fund.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.