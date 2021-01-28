Jahvion Dominic Lee Thrift
January 2, 2003 – January 23, 2021
Funeral services for Jahvion Dominic Lee Thrift, 18, of Fresno, Texas, will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Bay City Sport Complex in Bay City, Texas.
For those individuals who wish to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Chapel, 3318 Avenue D, Bay City, Texas. Condolences may be shared with the family on-line at lakesidemfh@gmail.com
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St., Brazoria, Texas 77422; 979-798-5253.