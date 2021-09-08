Michael Austin
Michael Austin, age 39, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, in Richmond, Texas.
Visitation and guest book registry will be on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion Church - 6437 FM 521, Brazoria, Texas 77422.
Graveside services and burial will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Live Oak Cemetery in Live Oak, Texas.
Survivors include an enormous host of relatives and friends.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Bay City, Texas, (979)245-5197.