Carol (Bell) Price
April 20, 1940 - February 27, 2021
Celebration of Life
Carol (Bell) Price, 80, of Bay City, Texas passed away February 27, 2021. She was born at Langley Field Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia, April 20, 1940 to Virginian born parents, Effie Waterton Bell and James Kenneth Bell. While a new toddler, her dad was assigned to serve during World War II for several years in Egypt. 92-year-old cousin, Jean Parker of Hampton, Virginia says the family called her “the Darling of Exmore” during this time. Carol was raised as an “Air Force brat”, graduated high school in Sumter, South Carolina, and while working at a civil service job on base, met her future husband stationed there from Deer Park, Texas. They married there and upon his completion of service, moved to Texas joining the Massey family in the Van Vleck, Texas area. Her adventure included raising three children, their many agricultural show animals, and the Texas culture.
In later years, she remarried, and all 4 foot 10 inches of Carol earned a commercial driver license to cross the country in 18-wheeler semi-trucks with her husband. Carol wanted to make sure she saw as much of the country as possible. She later qualified as a prison guard with the State of Texas. She loved to cook, collect record albums, never had enough dogs, and would entertain everyone with her own sense of humor whenever possible.
In addition to her parents; Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Price; and brother-in-law, Rufus Price of the Community of Edwin Alabama.
Survivors include her brother, Kenny Bell of Valle Crucis, North Carolina; her son, Kenneth Wayne Massey & wife Laura; daughters, Patricia (Massey) Bell, and Michelle (Massey) Atkinson and husband Marshall; three sisters-in-law in Alabama, Eleanor Volf, Peggy Boothe & husband Leamon, Hilda Fay Hartzog & husband Richard; grandchildren, Rachel Massey, Andrew Massey and wife Rose, Justin Atkinson and wife Michelle, Cody Atkinson, Mathew Bell, Taylor Bell; and five great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Van Vleck, Texas. Honorary pallbearers will be all her grandchildren. It will also be live streamed on Face Book by the church.
Carol’s family sincerely appreciates the many caring friends and nurses who have helped her at this time of life transition.
" When Peace like a river, attended my way like sea billows roll;
Whatever my lot, Thou hast taught me to say it is well, it is well with my soul...."
Ville du Harve...Horatio G. Spafford
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Crisis Center of Bay City, Matagorda County, Texas www.crisiscnt.com